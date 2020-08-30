GHIAL has been recognized with "Excellent Energy Efficient Unit" and "National Energy Leader" accolades for the 4th and 2nd year in a row, respectively. GHIAL digitally received the awards on 28th August amidst the presence of industry dignitaries and participants on the last day of the event.

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has won the prestigious awards of CII “National Energy Leader” and “Excellent Energy Efficient Unit” at the 21st National Awards for ‘Excellence in Energy Management” organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre (GBC) during the 19th edition of ‘Energy Efficiency Summit”, Virtual Conference & Exposition on Energy Efficiency held from 6 – 28 August 2020. GHIAL has been recognized with “Excellent Energy Efficient Unit” and “National Energy Leader” accolades for the 4th and 2nd year in a row, respectively. GHIAL digitally received the awards on 28th August amidst the presence of industry dignitaries and participants on the last day of the event.

The annual forum recognizes the companies engaged in energy-efficiency initiatives that adopt best practices and technological advancement in their daily operations. The jury evaluated the participants on many parameters of energy efficiency and innovative thought process adopted. The jury, CII members and industry delegates appreciated the initiatives of GHIAL.

Over the last three years, GHIAL has achieved a substantial energy saving of around 4.55 MU in its operations owing to its consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures, which has also led to a rapid dip in the GHG (Green House Gas) emissions. It is worth noting that Hyderabad International Airport is also a Carbon Neutral Airport having Level 3 + “Neutrality” Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) under its Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.

Speaking on this recognition, Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., said, “We are happy to receive the award which reaffirms our commitment to make the best use of the energy resources available. As a responsible corporate, GHIAL is committed to exploring and implementing best-in-class energy-efficient solutions. We have been consciously working towards energy efficiency and thus we have introduced several eco-friendly measures with an innovative cloud-based landscape irrigation system, real-time energy consumption monitoring, electric-powered vehicles viz. buggies, ground handler vehicles, baggage trolley movers, and e-cars among others to name a few.”

GHIAL has been at the forefront of adopting energy efficiency practices and this has led to recognition at various industry platforms.

The ‘National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management’ is instituted by CII to catalyze significant and innovative practices for the energy efficiency sector, thereby facilitating an energy-efficient and sustainable growth for the Indian industry.

