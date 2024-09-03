Tuesday, September 3, 2024

‘Go Back, Go Back’ Slogans Raised Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay On The Streets Of Kolkata Amid Protest

Junior doctors protesting the Kolkata rape and murder case have maintained their demand for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

Junior doctors protesting the Kolkata rape and murder case have maintained their demand for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The arrest of former RG Kar Principal Sandeep Ghosh by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday is considered a moral victory for the protesters.

Slogans of ‘Abhijit Ganguly go back‘ were raised during the protest held by junior doctors over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, in Kolkata last night. Slogans were raised when BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay reached the protest site yesterday.

Earlier Abhijit said, “…I have come here (protest site) as a dweller of this city…I am not against them (protestors), I am with them…CP (Commissioner of Police) must come to see the doctors, they are not hooligans, they are junior doctors…”

On Monday night, junior resident doctors staged a sit-in on BB Ganguly Street near Lalbazar in Kolkata. Earlier that day, police had barricaded the procession of junior doctors near Lalbazar, leading the protesters to sit down on the road. They insisted that either Vineet Goyal should come and address them or resign from his position. The police suggested that a delegation of junior doctors could meet with the Kolkata Police Commissioner to present their demands. However, the junior doctors rejected this proposal and continued their sit-in throughout the afternoon.

Tollywood actors Chaiti Ghoshal, Sudipta Chakraborty, and Debolina Dutta expressed their support for the protesting doctors. They commented that the Police Commissioner could have chosen to meet with the doctors if he had been willing to.

Junior doctors were thrilled by the news of Sandeep Ghosh’s arrest, the former Principal of RG Kar. Despite this development, they maintained their call for Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal’s resignation. They emphasized that while Ghosh’s arrest represents a moral victory, they remain resolute in their demand and assured that they will avoid causing any disruptions.

