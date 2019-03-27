Goa: 2 out of 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs joined BJP on Tuesday in presence of CM Pramod Sawant. After the move, Goa BJP has now 14 MLAs in 36 member house. While the 3rd MGP MLA and Goa deputy CM Sudin Dhavalikar refused the offer.

After extending support to new Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, 2 out of 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs joined BJP on Tuesday. With this move, the state BJP become more strong as now they have 14 legislators in 36 member house. According to the reports, MGP MLAs Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar handed over a letter to Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo at 1:45 am informing about the merger. However, the 3rd MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has not joined the saffron yet.

The news of 2 MGP MLAs joining BJP was confirmed by Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo, who received the letter from Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar. Lobo said that he has received a letter at 1:45 am from 2 MGP MLAs for joining BJP. While signature from the 3rd MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar was missing.

Michael Lobo, Goa Dy Speaker&BJP MLA on merger of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Legislative Party with BJP: MGP's legislative wing has split. 2/3rd of MGP legislators formed a separate group&they're merging it with BJP. All formalities as per Constitution of India have been completed.

After the mid-night political uproar, both the MGP MLAs are now saved from inviting the anti-defection law. The joining of MGP MLAs has strengthened Goa BJP from 12 to 14 in the 36-member assembly. BJP is now equal to state Congress which was the single largest party earlier with 14 MLA, but now they have to share the floor equally.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on merger of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Legislative Party with BJP: Two MGP MLAs Manohar Ajgaonkar & Deepak Pauskar have joined BJP for the stability of the government. Automatically, our strength has grown to 14.

MGP and BJP alliance in Goa was formed in 2012 under the government of former Cheif Minister Manohar Parikar. On splitting from the MGP and joining BJP, Dipak Pawaskar said the decision was taken by him and Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday at 5 pm and on Wednesday at 1:45 am, the letter was finally handed over to Goa Assembly speaker.

MLA said that after adopting the resolution, they went to CM Pramod Sawant, who instructed them to meet the assembly speaker Michael Lobo to make it official.

Goa Tourism Minister & MGP MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar after merger of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Legislative Party with BJP: The next government will be formed by BJP because wherever he (PM Modi) goes, people say Modi, Modi. Because of Modi, BJP has developed in Goa.

Dipak Pawaskar told the media that the decision merge with BJP has been taken in the interest of strengthening the government to serve in a better manner to the people of the state.

Earlier, after the BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had stamped the name of Pramod Sawant as the new CM of Goa, the oath ceremony was done at 2 am in the presence of state governor Mridula Sinha.

