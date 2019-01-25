The Goa cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to an amendment to the Tourist Trade Act, following which those found drinking or cooking in public area will be subjected to Rs 2,000 fine. The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa has continuously been criticising Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for not taking any decision to make tourist places better that too after repeatedly promising to ban alcohol in the public places.

The Goa Cabinet has finally given a nod to an amendment to the Tourist Trade Act, following which those found drinking or cooking in public area will be subjected to Rs 2,000 fine. On the other hand, those who will be found drinking in a group, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed. The amendment also noted that in case the offender denies to pay the fine or continues to take the law into hands will be arrested and have to undergo three months imprisonment. The decision came after a meeting of the Goa cabinet that took place on Thursday. The tourism minister Manohar Azgaonkar asserted that the decision has been taken to ensure that the tourist places and beaches are kept clean and safe for tourists and others.

The amendment is likely to be tabled in the upcoming three-day budget session of Goa, which is scheduled to commence from January 29, 2019. The decision has been taken in the light of a drop in the number of tourists visited Goa in 2018. The decision has been taken keeping several situations in mind. There have been times when the tourists get into the sea after consuming alcohol which results in drowning. Then there have been incidents of visitors sustaining injuries due to shreds of broken glass bottles left behind. The amendments have been done to restrict people from bringing bottles on the beach and also to stop littering in public places. The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa has continuously been criticising Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for not taking any decision in regard that too after repeatedly promising to ban alcohol in the public places. The amendment reads that a photograph of the offender will be sent to the tourism department, which will then ensure that strict action will be taken against the individual. Also, the amendment will take the necessary actions to improve the law and order situations at the Goa beaches.

