Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the party's CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji today at 11 am.

Amit Palekar to be AAP's CM candidate for Goa Assembly polls

Amit Palekar will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls, said party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. “Amit Palekar will be AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

“Bhandari Samaj is the biggest section of the society in Goa and are hurt that why no one amongst them is the chief minister. AAP’s Goa CM face is Amit Palekar. He has done a lot for goa, contributed a lot in corona times, and a new face who has never done politics,” added Kejriwal.

Before announcing the face, Kejriwal said that the people of Goa wants change because they are tired of the present party and government. Kejriwal further said that the party had chosen an “honest man” as the face of its campaign in the coastal state. He also said that they had picked a person well known for the welfare work in the community.

Meanwhile, Amit Palekar assured a corruption-free Goa and promised to bring back the glory which the State lost in the last 20 years.

“I am guaranteeing you a Corruption-free Goa. We will get back Goa’s lost glory. A Goa everyone dreamt of. Goa which lost its identity in the last 20 years, we promise to get back that Goa. I will keep every word that I have said and that is my guarantee,” said Palekar.

AAP has also announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa.

Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties are also in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(With ANI Inputs)