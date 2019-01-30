BJP MLA Michael Lobo had praised congress president Rahul Gandhi on his special visit to greet Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. MLA Michael Lobo said that his simplicity and humility has to be admired by all Indians and Goans. He further said that he is a very simple person & leaders like him are required in Goa & India.

BJP MLA and Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo has praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his special visit to greet Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. MLA Michael Lobo said that his simplicity and humility has to be admired by all Indians and Goans. He further said that he is a very simple person and leaders like him are required in Goa and India.

Rahul Gandhi took a visit to Goa on Tuesday to meet Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. Taking to his Twitter handle, Congress scion tweeted that he took he visited the state to wish Goa CM a speedy recovery. He further added that it was a personal visit.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was initially scheduled to visit Parrikar’s residence but by the time he reached, the CM had already left for the Assembly. Gandhi then drove to the assembly to meet Parrikar, where he was accompanied by Girish Chondankar, and leader of the opposition in the Goa Assembly, Chandrakant Kavlekar.

The meeting between Gandhi and parrikar lasted for almost 10 minutes. Later that day Parrikar told the two congress leaders Chodankar and Kavlekar that Gandhi was in constant touch and regularly enquired about his health whenever he was in hospital both in India and the United states. A day after Rahul Gandhi referred to a audio tape in which a Goa minister had claimed that Parrikar possessed files relating to the Rafale deal in which Rahul says Parrikar has nothing to do with the new Rafael deal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More