The probability of BJP’s Pramod Sawant to become Manohar Parrikar’s successor is quite higher than the others who have been staking claim to become the next Goa Chief Minister. The discussions over “who is going to be the next Goa CM” started doing the rounds soon after Parrikar took his last breath on late Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. His demise led to overnight meetings of the BJP with its allies to decide who from the alliance would become the next Chief Minister, while the Congress wrote to Governor Mridla Sinha staking claim to form the government.

Pramod Sawant is the Goa assembly speaker and is currently leading the race to become Goa’s next CM. Other members of the BJP-alliance who have been running for the post are Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) head Sudhin Dhawalikar and Vijay Sardesai, who heads the Goa Forward Party.

While the two allies of BJP are pressing for their candidate, the BJP is dismissing their demands by pushing for its own candidates. However, the BJP’s crucial meeting with its alliance will soon unveil the name for the coveted post.

Apart from Pramod, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also holds the high possibility to become Parrikar’s successor, however, his chances are impeded by the fact that he was a former Congressman.

Chances of Pramod to become next Goa CM are higher as he was personally groomed by the Parrikar, however, Rane is being supported by the Independent and the Goa Forward Party.

Currently, the effective strength of the Goa Assembly is 36, following the death of Parrikar and Francis D’Souza in February. Apart from that, 2 Congress members had also resigned from their posts.

