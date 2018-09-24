Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday dropped two ailing ministers - Francis D' Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar - from his cabinet. They will be replaced by two other BJP leaders Nilesh Cabral and Milind Naik. It comes a day after BJP president Amit Shah made it clear that ailing Manohar Parrikar would remain Goa Chief Minister.

A day after BJP president Amit Shah made it clear that ailing Manohar Parrikar would remain Goa Chief Minister, two ailing ministers – Francis D’ Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar – have been dropped from his cabinet. They will be replaced by two other BJP leaders Nilesh Cabral and Milind Naik. Both will be administered the oath of office by Governor Mridula Sinha on Monday evening. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The 62-year-old BJP leader was admitted to Delhi’s premier hospital on September 15.

Francois D’ Souza was heading the urban the urban development department in Manohar Parrikar cabinet while Madkaikar was in-charge of power ministry.

Issuing a statement on the matter, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Madkaikar was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a brain stroke in June, while D’ Souza is undergoing treatment a hospital in the United States.

On Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that Manohar Parrikar would continue to be Goa Chief Minister, amid speculations that saffron party is exploring options for his replacement.

However, the Goa Congress had approached Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded floor-test by the BJP government to prove its majority. Days ago, the Goa Congress unit claimed that Manohar Parrikar is threatening people from hospital.

