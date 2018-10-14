Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Sunday. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit ward after his health deteriorated in the morning, reports said. Later he was released from the ICU and discharged from the hospital.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Sunday. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit ward after his health deteriorated in the morning, reports said. Later he was released from the ICU and discharged from the hospital. The senior BJP leader is scheduled to return to the state later on Sunday. Parrikar was undergoing treatment for the advanced pancreatic ailment in AIIMS, Delhi since last month. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said Parrikar should have stayed back at the AIIMS instead of returning back to Goa.

On Friday, the former defence minister held a meeting with his cabinet ministers and senior BJP state executive member at AIIMS. The Goa unit of Congress has been demanding his resignation on account of prolonged illness. The Congress on Saturday said that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should step down and it should be allowed to prove majority by convening a special session of the state assembly. The Opposition also alleged the BJP of acting against the mandate of people, adding that saffron party is power hungry.

The BJP has no right to run the government in the state, the Congress said in its official statement. Two ailing ministers – Francis D’ Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar – were dropped from the cabinet of Manohar Parrikar last month.

They were replaced by two other BJP leaders Nilesh Cabral and Milind Naik. Earlier, some media reports had claimed that the BJP was looking for the replacement of Manohar Parrikar. But BJP president Amit Shah made it clear that he would continue as Goa CM.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More