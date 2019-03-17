Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has passed away. The senior BJP leader was battling from pancreatic ailment for more than a year. CM Manohar Parrikar died at his home in Panaji at the age of 63. Relatives of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, senior government officials and political leaders have started arriving at his residence. State Director General of Police Pranab Nanda was the first to arrive at the residence.
The three-time chief minister had said that he will serve Goa till his last breath. Parrikar was the Defence Minister when India conducted a surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). In recent months, Parrikar had made public appearances with a tube in his nose. He headed a coalition government in Goa, that is supported by the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent legislators in Goa.
The Union Cabinet will hold a condolence meet on Monday. Meanwhile several leaders and famous personalities have expressed grief over the death of chief minister Mahohar Parrikar.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind has Tweeted that it is really sorry to hear of the passing of Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity.
Union Minister Vijay Kumar Singh Tweeted that Mahohat Parrikar was a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions to the most complex problems-Goa and India have lost a stalwart today.
Former Cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed grief over Parrikar’s demise. The legend cricketer Tweeted that a noble person has passed away.
Calling Manohar Parrikar a true patriot, BJP President Amit Shah tweeted that the CM Mahohar parrikar was a true patriot who has worked for the country.-
Invoking an old memory of Manohar Parrikar, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted about how the former defence minister and chief minister graciously visited UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the hospital.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted while expressing his grief after the death of Manohar Parrikar that . Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.
Other BJP leaders also Tweeted about the death of CM Mahohar Parrikar.
