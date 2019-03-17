Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has passed away. The senior BJP leader was battling from pancreatic ailment for more than a year. CM Manohar Parrikar died at his home in Panaji at the age of 63. Relatives of Manohar Parrikar, senior government officials and political leaders have started arriving at his residence.

Relatives of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, senior government officials and political leaders have started arriving at his residence. State Director General of Police Pranab Nanda was the first to arrive at the residence.

The three-time chief minister had said that he will serve Goa till his last breath. Parrikar was the Defence Minister when India conducted a surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). In recent months, Parrikar had made public appearances with a tube in his nose. He headed a coalition government in Goa, that is supported by the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent legislators in Goa.

The Union Cabinet will hold a condolence meet on Monday. Meanwhile several leaders and famous personalities have expressed grief over the death of chief minister Mahohar Parrikar.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has Tweeted that it is really sorry to hear of the passing of Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Union Minister Vijay Kumar Singh Tweeted that Mahohat Parrikar was a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions to the most complex problems-Goa and India have lost a stalwart today.

Sad demise of @manoharparrikar ji leaves a void in our lives. He was a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions to the most complex problems-Goa & India have lost a stalwart today. The nation & I mourn your loss, & will miss you. Rest In Peace my dear friend. ऊँ शान्ति शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/fS8MvL8dW4 — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 17, 2019

Former Cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed grief over Parrikar’s demise. The legend cricketer Tweeted that a noble person has passed away.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #ManoharParrikar ji . Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/25wD8t8cy0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. May God give his family the strength to bear this loss.#RIPParrikar#ManoharParrikar — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) March 17, 2019

#Parrikar was the antithesis of all tht ppl dislike in politicians. Simple, forthright, informal, honest, unpretentious, highest integrity, 100% common touch, family at a distance, not fundamentalist in thought, deed or action. Died in action amidst his beloved #Goa. #RIP — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 17, 2019

Calling Manohar Parrikar a true patriot, BJP President Amit Shah tweeted that the CM Mahohar parrikar was a true patriot who has worked for the country.-

Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

Invoking an old memory of Manohar Parrikar, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted about how the former defence minister and chief minister graciously visited UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the hospital.

My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted while expressing his grief after the death of Manohar Parrikar that . Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019

Other BJP leaders also Tweeted about the death of CM Mahohar Parrikar.

Extremely saddened to know about the sad demise of our beloved and stalwart leader Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji. His exemplary leadership will continue to inspire us and serve as a benchmark. — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: BJP has faced a huge loss with the demise of #ManoharParrikar Ji… Apart from being a party member, he was a really close friend of mine. He isn't with me today & I'm personally very pained by this. I am immediately leaving for Goa pic.twitter.com/tBryEpA5lv — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

