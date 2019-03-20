The newly appointed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the floor test in the Assembly on Wednesday. Twenty MLAs voted for the motion (11 BJP, 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 3 Goa Forward Party, and 3 Independents) and 15 MLAs voted against the motion (14 Congress and 1 NCP) in the Goa assembly.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari played behind-the-scenes roles to ensure the party retains power in Goa after the death of CM Manohar Parrikar.

Gadkari held a meeting with the MLAs of allies Maharashtrwawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) along with BJP members and other independent legislators, including ministers Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gawade in a hotel and managed to garner their support.

Gadkari’s ‘One CM and two Deputy CMs’ formula was acceptable to all coalition partners, under which Sawant emerged as the chief ministerial candidate while Vijai Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar were designated as his deputies.

This comes a day after Pramod Sawant resigned from the post of Goa Assembly Speaker to swear in as the chief minister in a past-midnight oath-taking ceremony.

Among the floor test voters was the ailing BJP MLA Pandurang Madkaikar, who was made to the assembly. Madkaikar had suffered a stroke in June last year and this was his first public appearance since then.

20 MLAs voted for the motion (11 BJP, 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 3 Goa Forward Party, and 3 Independents) and 15 MLAs voted against the motion (14 Congress and 1 NCP) in the Goa assembly. https://t.co/tycar2i7KQ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

After taking chief ministership, Pramod Sawant has appealed his friends and workers to refrain from presenting the bouquets and greetings to him as the state mourning is going on.

I have taken charge as Chief Minister with utmost humility and sense of gratitude towards my idol and mentor Manoharbhai. However the state mourning continues and hence I appeal to all my… https://t.co/AuWIBouJxN — Dr.Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodSawant2) March 18, 2019

The strength of Goa Assembly fell after the death of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and BJP MLA Francis D’Souza, and resignations of two Congress legislators Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

In the 40 seat assembly, the ruling BJP has 12 MLAs while the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have three MLAs each. Three Independent MLAs, who are also part of the ruling alliance. Meanwhile, one Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA has voted against the BJP. Both NCP and Congress are alliance partners in Maharastra for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019.

The Congress is the single-largest party in Goa Assembly with 14 MLAs. The party had also staked claim to form the government in the state. The party had also written a letter to the Goa Governor Mridula Sinha for the same.

Goa is slated to go polls for two Lok Sabha seats and three Assembly seats on April 23 in a single phase manner. The counting of votes to be held on May 23.

