Goa’s chief minister name will be announced today at the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative assembly meeting at 4 pm in Goa’s Panaji. Along with the name of the next Chief minister, the party will also announce the date of the swearing-in ceremony, in which Goa’s newly elected CM and MLAs will take oath to office.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan will head to Goa today for the meeting as BJP’s central observers to facilitate the government formation and make the big announcement. While there has been no official announcement on the name, caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said on Sunday that he will accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give him.

Sawant, who is a frontrunner for the CM’s post said, “I am happy that I was able to get 20 seats for my party. BJP observers are coming tomorrow for the Party Legislature meeting. Everything will be decided in the meeting tomorrow. I’ll gladly accept the responsibility given by the party.”

Earlier on Saturday, Sawant also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss government formation.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa in the recently concluded Assembly polls by winning 20 seats out of 40-member state Assembly. The party fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.