Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Thursday, has been rushed to a state-run hospital following complaints of abdominal pain on Sunday. The development has been confirmed by hospital authorities who have said that the chief minister is suffering from dehydration and blood pressure related problems.

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar who was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Thursday has been re-admitted to state-run Goa Medical College hospital on Sunday after the complaint of abdominal pain. The news of his illness has been confirmed by the authorities who have said that the CM was rushed in a wheelchair and was suffering from dehydration and blood pressure related problem. Parrikar had surprised everyone when he made an appearance at the Goa Assembly earlier this week following his discharge from the Mumbai hospital.

Last Sunday, Mr Parrikar was shifted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital after his condition worsened. The authorities had then said that he was under observation and responding well to the treatment. They had also denied the rumours that he was suffering from the stage IV cancer as claimed by some media reports and termed them fake’and malicious’.

“It has been brought to our notice, various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the Electronic/Print media with regards to the health of Hon. Chief Minister of Goa. We categorically deny all such rumours.” Lilavati hospital had issued a statement last Sunday which further added that Mr Parrikar was responding well to the treatment. Another statement was subsequently released by South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar who has said that the Goa CM is undergoing treatment for Pancreas in Mumbai on the advice of doctors. It added that the treatment of the CM was progressing in the right direction. However, he needed more time to fully recover. He was discharged on Thursday and showed to present the budget in Goa Assembly hours later.

