Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, who was absent from the last few months due to cancer, is expected to rejoin the office from November, Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told media on Wednesday. The Goa BJP chief's statement put a full stop to the continuously rising demands of replacement.

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar on Wednesday told media that the Chief Minister Manohar Parikar, who has been diagnosed with cancer, is likely to rejoin office from November. Vinay Tendulkar conceded that the pace of work in the coastal state has slowed down in absence of CM Manohar Parrikar. The statement about the status of CM Manohar Parrikar’s health and when he will be rejoining comes after rising demands of temporary replacement in absence of Chief Minister.

Earlier the same day, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president Dipak Dhavlikar had said that CM Parrikar should hand over the charge to any of the senior ministers till he gets totally fine. MGP chief added that the people of Goa have been concerned and complaining about the collapse of administration in absence of CM Parrikar.

“Parrikar is recovering well and we expect him to resume office in the next month, that is November,” Tendulkar told reporters. “We don’t have the right to discuss issues like the leadership change. Senior leaders of the party in Delhi will take a call on it,” BJP leader said.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) are in alliance with the BJP in Goa. Notably, the GFP president Vijai Sardesai, last week, had said that CM’s absence and ailment have been affecting the state administration work.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah had cleared the speculations about CM Parrikar’s replacement and had said that he will continue to lead the coalition government. Responding to Dhavalikar’s statement, Tendulkar conceded that the administration has become slow due to Parrikar’s absence from office. He further added that the BJP high command would also be speaking to MGP leaders to ensure their support for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More