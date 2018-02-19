On Sunday, rumours were doing the rounds that Manohar Parrikar was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment for the same in Lilavati Hospital. However, the hospital had issued a clarification later saying that the news was 'fake' and malicious in nature. Earlier on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi met Parrikar in the Lilavati hospital.

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment for pancreas-related illness might be taken to the US for further treatment, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told media on Monday. “We want him. We will do everything we can. He could be taken to the US if need be,” he said in the state assembly complex. Earlier on Sunday, Parrikar was shifted to ICU in the Lilavati Hospital where he was admitted on Thursday after he complained of stomach ache.

Earlier, there were rumours floating around that the former defence minister was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment for the same. However, the hospital termed the news as ‘fake’ in an official statement. “It has been brought to our notice, various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the Electronic/Print media with regards to the health of Hon. Chief Minister of Goa. We categorically deny all such rumours.” It further went on to say that Parrikar was responding well to the treatment and was under observation.

Mr Parrlikar was admitted to the renowned Mumbai hospital on February 16 after the complaint of stomach pain. “Parrikar is doing fine. He watched the India-South Africa cricket match yesterday. He is on a liquid diet,” a source was quoted as saying by the PTI later. It is not yet clear as to when the Goa chief minister will be discharged from the hospital. Parrikar had taken over as chief minister of the state in 2017 after resigning from the post of defence minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid him a visit in the hospital on Sunday evening.

