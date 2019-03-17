Political leaders across party lines expressed grief over the demise of death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The former defense minister died at 63. Relatives, political leaders, celebrities arrived at the residence of CM Parrikar to pour condolence. Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and had been in and out of hospitals in Goa. A Mumbai IITian graduate in metallurgical engineering was instrumental in raising party in the state.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind has condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The President’s tweet is the only official communication on Parrikar’s passing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. He remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress. The country has witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen.
BJP President Amit Shah tweeted that Manohar Parrikar’s demise is extremely painful. He said that the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he is saddened and pained by the demise of his dear friend and Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar. The leader was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He has served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the death of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar has saddened him. Parrikar bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.
Chief Minister West Bengal Mamata Banerjee tweeted that Parrikar patiently endured his illness.
Centre government has announced national mourning on March 18, following the demise of Chief Minister of Goa. National Flag will fly at half-mast in the National Capital and capitals of States and UTs. State funeral shall be accorded to Parrikar. A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called at 10 am on Monday.
Leave a Reply