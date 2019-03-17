Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Parrikar. Relatives, political leaders, celebrities have arrived at the residence of CM Parrikar to condole the death of former defense minister.

Political leaders across party lines expressed grief over the demise of death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The former defense minister died at 63. Relatives, political leaders, celebrities arrived at the residence of CM Parrikar to pour condolence. Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and had been in and out of hospitals in Goa. A Mumbai IITian graduate in metallurgical engineering was instrumental in raising party in the state.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The President’s tweet is the only official communication on Parrikar’s passing.

President of India announces that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has passed away pic.twitter.com/PS8ocF395S — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. He remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress. The country has witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen.

Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

BJP President Amit Shah tweeted that Manohar Parrikar’s demise is extremely painful. He said that the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology.

Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary. — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he is saddened and pained by the demise of his dear friend and Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar. The leader was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He has served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence.

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the death of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar has saddened him. Parrikar bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019

Chief Minister West Bengal Mamata Banerjee tweeted that Parrikar patiently endured his illness.

Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2019

Centre government has announced national mourning on March 18, following the demise of Chief Minister of Goa. National Flag will fly at half-mast in the National Capital and capitals of States and UTs. State funeral shall be accorded to Parrikar. A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called at 10 am on Monday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More