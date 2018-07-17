The culture of wild parties and open-ended consumption of alcohol came to a halt after Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday, July 17, declared that those who are caught drinking in public in the state will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,500. He also warned against littering in the state with empty beer bottles, saying he had cautioned college going students, who were found drinking near the riverside.

Mind you, there will be a heavy fine if you are found drinking (in public) from August. We are issuing a notification very soon. I intend to do it before August, so that we can implement it from August 15: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Earlier this year, Parrikar sparked controversy when he said that he was worried because ‘girls have started drinking beer’. Many women on social media retorted by posting their photos of drinking beer by using hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer. Others mocked him by saying women just do not drink beer but whisky too.

“I have begun to fear now because even girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed.” Parrikar was quoted by the media. However, after being immensely trolled he clarified saying he was misquoted by a section of the media.

