Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has been taken to the US for further treatment of a pancreatic ailment on Tuesday night. The CM was re-admitted to Lilavati Hospital earlier this week for the further course of treatment for a pancreatic ailment. The 62-year-old has bee admitted to hospital several times in the past one month owing to his ill health. Before flying to the US, Mr Parrikar recorded a message thanking the Goans for their prayers.

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been unwell since last few days has flown to the United States (US) for further treatment on Tuesday night

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been unwell since last few days has flown to the United States (US) for further treatment on Tuesday night. The information was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Goa CMO pointing out that doctors at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital had adviced that Parrikar must be taken to the US for further treatment. Before flying to the US, Mr Parrokar had recorded a video message thanking people of Goa for their support and had sought a medical leave.

The Goa CM also penned down a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha mentioning that he was flying to the US for specialist expert treatment. “I have also been advised by the expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai and subsequent consultation with the doctors abroad, to travel overseas for specialist expert treatment,” he said.Mr Parrikar was re-admitted to Lilavati Hospital earlier this week for the further course of treatment for a pancreatic ailment. The 62-year-old has bee admitted to hospital several times in the past one month owing to his ill health.

ALSO READ: Manohar Parrikar moved to ICU; Lilavati Hospital calls pancreatic cancer rumours ‘fake’

Earlier, there were rumours floating around that the former defence minister was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment for the same. However, the hospital termed the news as ‘fake’ in an official statement. “It has been brought to our notice, various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the Electronic/Print media with regards to the health of Hon. Chief Minister of Goa. We categorically deny all such rumours.”

ALSO READ: No need to panic over Goa mining leases cancellation: Manohar Parrikar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App