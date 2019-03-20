Goa CM Pramod Sawant on floor test: Time did repeat itself once again and things happened really quick. Like 2017, once again Congress was too close to take over Goa but the BJP came in between. In an interview with the TOI, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while the Congress came before the governor with only 3 of its MLAs, the BJP presented all its 21 MLAs backing the claim that it had the majority in the House.

Manohar Parrikar’s death created a political vacuum in Goa, which led to an overnight meeting of key state political parties as the chief ministerial post was lying vacant. While Congress didn’t waste a minute to reach to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha staking majority to form the government, the BJP was busy going through a battle against its allies. However, it was the BJP which was first to resolve its issues and appear before the governor.

Well, it was not something new for the Congress as the BJP had done the same during the 2017 Assembly elections. While the Congress was happy winning the maximum number of seats, the BJP was busy negotiating with other parties to form an alliance with the majority.

Time did repeat itself once again and things happened really quick. The BJP held an overnight meeting with its allies, which was headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Initially, the BJP and its two alliance partners — Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) — were unable to reach on a consensus that who would be the next CM of the state.

While the MGP was pressing for Sudin Dhavalikar to become the new CM, the GFP had given the name of Vijay Sardesai. However, the BJP was adamant to make one of its members to become the new chief minister.

At last, the BJP reached a consensus with its allies and decided to form a CM with 2 deputy CMs. This was how the BJP did not turn enemies with its allies and the Congress lost its chances once again.

On late Monday night, Pramod Sawant took an oath as new Goa Chief Minister while Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijay Sardesai became the deputy CMs in the state.

