Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Pramod Sawant, 47 years is asymptomatic and is currently under home quarantine.

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 2 (ANI): Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Pramod Sawant, 47 years is asymptomatic and is currently under home quarantine. He has suggested all the people who had come in close proximity with him to get their coronavirus tests done.

Informing about his health, Goa CM wrote in a tweet that he wished to inform all that he had been detected Covid-19 positive. He further wrote that he was asymptomatic and hence had opted for home isolation. He said that he should continue to discharge his duties working from home, those who have come in his close contact were advised to take the necessary precautions.

On Tuesday, Pramod Sawant held a meeting with the officers who are in charge of the coronavirus care centres in Goa and reviewed the arrangements. as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,962 active COVID-19 cases and 13,850 recoveries have been reported in Goa. So far, 194 lives have been claimed by the virus in the state.

Also read: Dr Kafeel Khan detained under NSA, released from Mathura jail at midnight

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tests positive for #COVID19. He is asymptomatic and under home isolation. pic.twitter.com/YqZKpjMEDl — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE news updates: CBI questions Rhea’s parents

In the year 2019, Pramod Sawant became the Chief Minister of Goa after the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Three other chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana’s chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Also read: 3rd round of sero-survey begins in Delhi: AAP plans to tailor strategy to changing circumstances