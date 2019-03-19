The newly elected Goa CM said that his party will be going for the floor test in the Goa Assembly and there will be two deputy CMs in the new governement i.e., Vijay Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar

Newly elected Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant following the demise of former CM Manohar Parrikar has asked for floor test saying that his party has 21 MLAS and that they would pass the floor test on Thursday. Emphasizing on a good backing of its coalition partners, Sawant has asked for a floor test in the Goa Assembly tomorrow. The announcement has come within 12 hours of taking charge as Goa CM.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant: We have 21 MLAs, we will pass the floor test tomorrow. Our coalition partners are with us. #Goa pic.twitter.com/fQBlrfhzkm — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

BJP stalwart and Goa assembly speaker Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took oath as the 13th Chief Minister. BJP, GFP and MGP alliance in state also appointed Vijay Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar as Deputy Chief Ministers. The sworn-in-ceremony took place at around 2 am in morning in presence of Governor Mridula Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Panaji. Before taking the oath as CM, Pramod Sawant said that party has given him a big responsibility and he would try his best to meet the expectations.

