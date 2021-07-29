Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that when 14-year-old children stay on the beach the whole night, their parents need to introspect.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has found himself in a myriad of criticism over his comments on Goa rape case, which has left the entire country in shock. Shuddering off the responsibility from the shoulders of the Goa government and the police force, Mr Sawant has shockingly blamed the parents of the parents of the two minor girls for allowing them to be on a beach late at night.

He said that when 14-year-old children stay on the beach the whole night, their parents need to introspect. He also remarked that just because their children don’t listen to them, the government and police cannot be held responsible.

In addition, he stressed that there were 10 youth who went to the beach for the party but only four of them stayed on the beach the whole night- which were two boys and two girls. He added, “Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending nights on beaches.”

Quite expectedly, the comments have sparked an outrage on social media and political circles, leading to a demand seeking resignation of Mr Sawant. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala responded to Mr Sawant’s remarks and tweeted, “And Chief Minister should quit and go home for such preposterous ‘pearls of wisdom’.

Goa Forward Party Chief Vijay Sardesai, on the other hand, said that it is disgusting that the Chief Minister is making such statements. Reinstating the fact that it is the responsibility of police and state government to ensure the safety of its citizens, Mr Sardesai stated that the latter should quit if they can’t provide that.