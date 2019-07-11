The Congress leaders who merged with BJP on Wednesday in Goa are expected to meet the top leadership in the national capital on Thursday. The meeting which is scheduled in Delhi will decide the next deputy chief minister and some important ministerial berths in the state.

10 Goa Congress MLAs, who merged with rival BJP on Wednesday are scheduled to meet the top brass of BJP party in the national capital on Thursday. Reports said the 10 MLAs arrived in Delhi along with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The leaders are expected to meet the Home Minister Amit Shah and party working president JP Nadda.

On Wednesday, at least 10 out of 15 Congress leaders joined rival camp BJP in presence of CM Pramod Sawant. The party which emerged as the single largest party in Goa Assembly election held in 2017 is now facing an existential crisis as they are now reduced to 5 legislators.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant had said that the new members will meet party the party chief Amit Shah after that their role and everything else will be decided. Reports said Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar, who is the leader of opposition in the Goa Assembly, may be given the post of the deputy chief minister in the state.

In a 40 member Assembly – BJP has 17, Congress 15, NCP 1, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 1, Goa Forward Party 03 and Independent 03. With the inclusion of 10 Congress MLAs, the strength of BJP has now risen to 27 and Congress has been reduced to just 5 legislators.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant: We are taking the 10 Goa Congress MLAs that joined BJP, to Delhi to meet party President Amit Shah. There will be a meeting tomorrow, everything else will be decided there. pic.twitter.com/6zVqbX1pj4 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

The leaders include Babush Monserrate, Jennifer Monserrate, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Clafasio, Nilkant Halankar, Isidore Fernandes, Babu Kavalekar, Tony Fernandes and Wilfred De Sa.

In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S)-led government also slumped int0 crisis after its 10 MLAs last week announced their resignations from the state Assembly. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police detained Congress leader DK Shivakumar and escorted him away from the gates of Renaissance – Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in which 10 legislators were staying.

10 Goa Congress MLAs that had merged with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yesterday, arrive in Delhi along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. They will meet BJP President Amit Shah & Working President JP Nadda, later today. pic.twitter.com/emGVfxWN9c — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

