The Congress and other ruling coalition allies in Goa on Tuesday marched to the private residence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, demanding his resignation in the coming 48 hours. It was a crowd of over hundreds of people that walked to the residence of ailing CM under the banner of 'People's March For Restoration of Governance'.

The Congress and other ruling coalition allies in Goa on Tuesday marched to the private residence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, demanding his resignation in the coming 48 hours. It was a crowd of over hundreds of people that walked to the residence of ailing CM under the banner of ‘People’s March For Restoration of Governance’. With an ultimatum to resign, the marchers also demanded a “full-time” chief minister in his place. The protest march was impeded by the security officials at a distance of 100 meters from the CM’s residence.

Following the protest march, the Deputy Collector Shashank Tripathy asserted that the chief minister refused to meet the protesters citing his ill-health. The protesters have claimed that it has been more than nine months since the Goa CM is continuing with his illness and it is directly affecting state governance.

Aires Rodrigues, social activist and the leader of the protest march, said that in the last nine months, the state administration has collapsed. He further added that if the CM didn’t resign in the coming 48 hours then a state-wide protest will be launched.

Besides Congress, parties including NCP and Shiv Sena also came forward to support the protest march. Initially, it was some NGOs and social activists who commenced the march. Congress leaders, including the party’s Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Antonio Fernandes, Francis Silveira took part in the march.

It has been a couple of months since the Congress is continuously mounting pressure on the BJP to release a regular medical bulletin describing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health status. A couple of days ago, the Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that in the absence of CM Parrikar, the “power-brokers” have been continuously misusing the state’ s resources.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More