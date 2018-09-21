The Goa unit of Congress has accused ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of threatening people from his hospital room. The BJP leader is unwell and undergoing a prolonged treatment for a pancreatic ailment at Delhi's AIIMS. His remark comes a day Goa Forward Party Vijay Sardesai claimed that Manohar Parrikar spoke to him over the phone over administrative matters.

Congress also demanded a medical bulletin on the health status of the Goa Chief Minister

The Goa unit of Congress has accused ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of threatening people from his hospital room. The BJP leader is unwell and undergoing a prolonged treatment for a pancreatic ailment at Delhi’s AIIMS. The 62-year-old politician was admitted to Delhi’s premier hospital on Saturday. Earlier this year, Parrikar was treated in the United States for three months. Congress observer for Goa A Chellakumar made this remark while addressing media in capital Panaji.

He further demanded a medical bulletin on the health status of the Goa Chief Minister. His remark comes a day Goa Forward Party Vijay Sardesai claimed that Manohar Parrikar spoke to him over the phone over administrative matters.

It also comes amid deliberations with the BJP to work out a strategy to prevent a political crisis in Goa as Parrikar is hospitalised. Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik are two main contenders for the CM from BJP, according to various media reports.

ALSO READ: Shatrughan Sinha calls Narendra Modi-Amit Shah one-man show, two-men army, accuses BJP of EVM tampering

On Tuesday, Goa Congress MLAs met Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded floor test by the BJP-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly.

ALSO READ: Home Ministry refutes resignation of SPOs in Jammu and Kashmir, says reports based on propaganda

The Congress is the single largest party in the state Assembly with 16 seats. BJP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), NCP and Independents are part of the ruling alliance in Goa.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More