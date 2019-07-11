Goa Congress leaders, who merged with BJP on Wednesday, have reached to the national capital to meet the top leadership of the saffron party. Reports said the newly joined leaders will discuss the key issues including the deputy chief minister post, cabinet berths and others.

10 Goa Congress MLAs, who merged with BJP, has arrived in Delhi to meet the top leadership of the saffron party. Reports said the newly joined leaders will discuss the key issues including the deputy chief minister post, cabinet berths, and others. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is accompanying the newly joined MLAs to the national capital, has said that they will meet the party’s working president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and others today.

On being asked whether the BJP will drop any minister from its coalition partners to accommodate 10-newly joined Congress MLAs, he has said that it’s up to central leadership to take the decision regarding the matter. Reports said Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar, who was the leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, may be given the post of the deputy chief minister in the state.

Reacting over Congress MLAs resignation, Pramod has said that they have supported him to strengthen the state government. Sources close to the government has said that the newly joined MLAs will take the ministerial berths in the state Cabinet. Mostly, the deputy chief minister post will be also given to the newly joined leaders.

On Wednesday, A group of 10 Congress MLAs in Goa led by the leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar merged with the ruling BJP. The Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party in 2017 Goa Assembly polls, is now reduced to just 5 legislators. BJP, which had bagged 17 seats, has now increased its number to 27 seats.

The monsoon session of the Assembly is scheduled to begin from July 15 before this the newly joined leaders can take the oath as well.

