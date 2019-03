Congress on Saturday has written to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha to dismiss the BJP-led coalition in the state. The Congress has claimed to form the next government in the state. The party also stated in the letter that any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged.

