Several BJP legislators had pitched for an ‘interim arrangement’ so that governance does not suffer in absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital at Delhi’s AIIMS, The Hindustan Times Reported. According to reports, the BJP’s central leadership is likely to appoint a ‘Cabinet Advisory Committee’ to sanction expenditure proposals on behalf of the ailing chief minister.

The BJP’s central leadership will take a decision in a day or two, a source said.

Earlier, during Parrikar’s four-month absence from the state (between February and June), the Goa governor on the recommendation of Parrikar had appointed a three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) with one member each from the BJP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) being appointed on the ‘recommendatory body’. The panel had the power to sanction expenditure of up to Rs 10 crore per file.

Each minister too had the power to sanction expenditure of Rs 2 crore, which they can’t in presence of the Chief Minister.

Now, the BJP faces a problem as it needs to find a replacement for its member on the CAC with senior most BJP leader Francis D’Souza also hospitalised in New York State.

However, keeping in view the political posturing and wrangling among coalition partners in Goa, scanned copies of files are being sent to the ailing chief minister for his approval.

