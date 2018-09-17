Currently, the Congress is the single largest party in the House with 16 MLAs and they need the support of only five more members to prove majority in Goa assembly. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a coalition government with its 13 MLAs, 3 MLAs from Goa Forward Party, 3 MLAs from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and 3 Independents.

In the absence of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar from the state, a delegation of 14 Congress MLAs led by Babu Kavelkar reached Raj Bhavan Monday and submitted two memorandums to stake claim to form a government there, reports said. However, they couldn’t meet Governor Mridula Sinha as she is not in the state. The Congress MLAs are waiting for the Governor to return back to the state to stake claim to form the government there.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been admitted at Delhi’s All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment and examination. He was airlifted to Delhi on Sunday.

Currently, the Congress is the single largest party in the House with 16 MLAs and they need the support of only five more members to prove majority in Goa assembly while the BJP has 14 legislators in the 40-member assembly. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a coalition government with its 13 MLAs, 3 MLAs from Goa Forward Party (GFP), 3 MLAs from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and 3 Independents.

The Nationalist Congress Party has only 1 legislator in Goa.

According to reports, AICC Goa in-charge A Chella Kumar has been asked to report in the state while the party’s MLAs have written a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha not to dissolve the House.

In one of their memorandums, the Congress leaders have requested Governor Mridula Sinha to ensure that under no circumstances the state to undergo election within 18 months. “People have elected us for 5 years. If the present government is not capable to function, we should be given the chance and we’ll do it,” said Congress Legislature Party Chief Chandrakant Kavlekar.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has given go-ahead to form the government in Goa. Three Independent MLAs, 1 NCP and other regional party MLAs are said to be in touch with the Congress.

A three-member team of central observers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a meeting with the Goa BJP leaders and its alliance partners – the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Independents in view of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s indisposition.

According to reports, ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) eyes the CM post in Goa while the BJP is exploring options for Manohar Parrikar’s replacement in the state. The Goa Forward Party (GFP), which has as many MLAs as the MGP, is not keen to support another regional outfit for the CM or Deputy CM’s post.

