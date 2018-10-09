As per the reports, Goa's Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo's son Kyle Ticlo's speeding BMW car mowed down 2 sisters on Monday. A 20-year-old girl was killed and an 18-year-old girl got seriously injured in the accident. Goa police told the media that they have held the accused and lodged the for rash and negligent driving and the investigation of the case is underway.

A 20-year-old girl was killed and an 18-year-old girl was wounded by Goa’s Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo’s son Kyle Ticlo’s speeding BMW car on Monday, say reports. The reports suggest that the car hit sisters when they were crossing the NH-4 near Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi. Belagavi traffic police reported that the accident happened at around 6 pm. In which the car mowed down both girls.

The eyewitness of the accident M Killedar told reported that an angry mob gathered at the spot and broke the windshields of the car and tried to set it ablaze. The angry mob blocked the NH4 for 15 minutes and protested against the MLA and his son.

Talking to the reporters, a Goa Police official said that they have nabbed the 25-year-old Kyle Ticlo for questioning and he has been sent for a medical test. “The case for rash and negligent driving has been lodged against the Kyle Ticlo,” said police.

Kyle Ticlo's Car ( Glenn's son) knocked down a girl at high speed.Girl died on the spot .Villagers burnt his car. Young girl died & her sister injured after being hit by car reportedly driven by son of a Bardez MLA near Belgaum. Angry crowd set car on fire. Posted by Empowering Goa on Monday, 8 October 2018

Police said both the sisters were rushed to the district hospital, where Tamreen succumbed to her injuries.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More