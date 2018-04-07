Goa Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar said that an alert was issued by his office to all the offshore casinos, water sports operators and barges. It was reported that Pakistan has released a fishing trawler into the waters which is carries a possibility of having terrorists onboard. The Indian fishing trawler was earlier seized by Pakistan. Following the inputs, State's Ports Department wrote to the off shore casinos and other vessels to remain on alert till any update comes.

The threat is not just limited to Goa and might extend to Mumbai or Gujarat coast. Talking to PTI, Goa ports minister said, “The alert is not specific to Goa. It can be even to Mumbai or Gujarat coast, but we have alerted the vessels and concerned agencies.” He further added that Pakistan has released a fishing trawler into the waters which is carries a possibility of having terrorists onboard. The Indian fishing trawler was earlier seized by Pakistan. As per intelligence inputs, the fishing trawler has been released by the neighbours and is said to be on its way to India.

Following the inputs, State’s Ports Department wrote to the off shore casinos and other vessels to remain on alert till any update comes. The alert issued read, “Have received intelligence input from District Coast Guard that anti-national elements have boarded an apprehended Indian fishing boat in Karachi and (are) likely to land on Indian coast and attack vital installations.” The letter said that all vessels to increase security and report any sighting or untoward movement to concerned authorities.

