Goa is all set to for the Cabinet reshuffle after 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs joined the rival party BJP. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the swearing-in ceremony will be held today at 3 pm. Reports said the newly joined MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar will replace the current deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that he would reshuffle the state Cabinet today. The swearing-in ceremony will held at 3 pm today. CM Pramod Sawant is replacing four of its ministers by inducting new faces who recently joined the BJP camp. On Friday, Pramod has said that he had asked Goa Forward Party legislators and an Independent candidate, an alliance partner of state government, to resign from their posts. Meanwhile, the outgoing ministers also include the Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.

CM Pramod Sawant has said that the three members of Goa Forward Party including Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar, Vinod Paliencar and an Independent candidate Rohan Khaunte would be dropped from the Cabinet. However, the CM Pramod Sawant has refused to name the ministers who would be inducted in the state Cabinet today.

Reports said the former leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar will be the new deputy chief minister of Goa. The other names include Philip Nery Rodrigues and Atanasio Monserratte. It has also been speculated that Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo would also be inducted in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Goa Forward Party has said that they have not received any official communication from the BJP. It also said that the present state BJP was not part of the discussion. We had discussed the govt with the Centre leadership of BJP.

On Thursday, 10 Congress MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of the party’s Working President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. The number to BJP has increased to 27 MLAs while the number of Congress MLAs have reduced to just 5 MLAs.

