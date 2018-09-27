Even Lord Ram would have to spend money if he had to get elected in the current political situation, claimed former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar during his address to a youth convention of the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) in Panaji.

The former Goa RSS leader continued his address on how money is being used during the elections and claimed that even Lord Ram would have to spend money to buy votes in the elections if he wanted to get elected. On the eve of 2017 Goa assembly elections, former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar floated Goa Suraksha Manch after differences aroused between him and Manohar Parrikar over the issue of instruction in relation to the school education.

Subhash Velingkar had also accused the BJP for doing the same things in which other parties were indulging in. He accused the party of losing the morality. The former Goa RSS chief also hit out at CM Manohar Parrikar for dropping two ailing ministers from the government.

