GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020: GoAir has announced its promotional fares for 2020 as a part of Flash Forward Sale 2020. The offer fare starts at Rs 1020* for 24 domestic destinations and customers can only buy the tickets till September 10, 2019.

The Indian airline GoAir has announced its reduced airfares for 2020. Between January 14 and July 31, 2020, the budget carrier will be flying to 24 Indian cities at reduced air prices. To fly between that time period, the carrier has announced for the advanced ticket bookings and passengers flying from Delhi to any of the 24 Indian destinations can book their tickets between September 3 and September 10, 2019. The reduced airfares starting from Rs 1020* are a part of GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020, which is an initiative by the airline to make air travel more affordable for its customers.

This offer is valid in Business and Economy class for domestic flights, the airline mentioned on its site. The offer tickets can be booked through the official website of the carrier, www.goair.in, or through GoAir mobile app. Fast forward to vacay mode! Book your tickets with GoAir’s Flash Forward Sale 2020 at unbelievable fares starting from 1,020* before 10th September 2019! Travel period: 14th January – 31st July 2020. Hurry!, GoAir tweeted.

In case of the cancellation of the offer tickets, standard cancellation charges will apply. Last week, the carrier announced an offer called as, Super Saver Fares. Under the flash sale, GoAir was offering tickets starting at the price of Rs 1,223. The offer ended on August 30, 2019.

The budget carrier has flown around 73.3 million passengers since it was launched. The carrier company has a goal to touch the figure of 100 million in the next couple of years. Currently, it operates 300 flights daily, and flies to 24 Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Bagdogra, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Jammu, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Kannur, Lucknow, Leh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Port Blair, Ranchi and Srinagar. It also flies to 6 international destinations, which includes Bangkok, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Phuket, Muscat, and Male, and flights for two more destinations are soon to be added by the airline.

