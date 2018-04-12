Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a Twitter star in his own right, competing with the best of world leaders in the number of followers etc. But on Thursday April 12, Modi also achieved another achievement: the hashtag #GoBackModi topped global trends for a while. The hashtag was put out by angry people from Tamil Nadu who have been very vociferous in their protests against the Centre’s inaction in forming the  Cauvery Water Management Board as directed by the Supreme Court. Several political parties spearheaded by the DMK are organising these protests over Cauvery waters which is a major bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and poll-bound Karnataka. Recently, Tamil Nadu witnessed many bandhs over the dispute with politicians, party workers, actors and farmers protesting against Centre’s laxity. With Cauvery protesters tweeting with #GoBackModi, the other critics of the prime minister also joined in pushing the trend higher on Twitter engagement.  

The Centre has been at the receiving end from the Opposition over many issues in recent weeks, which include its inability to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, the continuing atrocities against Dalits, failure to constitute Cauvery Water Management Board and changes in the SC/ST Act among others. Prior to the Cauvery water issue, people from Tamil Nadu were also infuriated at the Centre’s decision to replace Tamil and English milestones on highways in the state with markers in Hindi and English.

In February, the Supreme Court had in its order asked the Centre to set up the Cauvery Water Board to oversee the river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by March 29. But the Centre sought more time citing Karnataka assembly elections, however, the court refused and asked to come up with a draft rule by May 3. DMK working president MK Stalin was the first to appeal to the people of the state to hoist black flags and wear black badges as a mark of protest against the Centre. 

