while Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses Twitter immensely and has a huge following and even has a hashtag on his won name and designation, this time he received condemnation through a hashtag on Thursday, April 12#GoBackModi Mainly by agitated Tamilians for Centre's failure to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board. The Hashtag is trending at number 1 on the social networking site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a Twitter star in his own right, competing with the best of world leaders in the number of followers etc. But on Thursday April 12, Modi also achieved another achievement: the hashtag #GoBackModi topped global trends for a while. The hashtag was put out by angry people from Tamil Nadu who have been very vociferous in their protests against the Centre’s inaction in forming the Cauvery Water Management Board as directed by the Supreme Court. Several political parties spearheaded by the DMK are organising these protests over Cauvery waters which is a major bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and poll-bound Karnataka. Recently, Tamil Nadu witnessed many bandhs over the dispute with politicians, party workers, actors and farmers protesting against Centre’s laxity. With Cauvery protesters tweeting with #GoBackModi, the other critics of the prime minister also joined in pushing the trend higher on Twitter engagement.

The Centre has been at the receiving end from the Opposition over many issues in recent weeks, which include its inability to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, the continuing atrocities against Dalits, failure to constitute Cauvery Water Management Board and changes in the SC/ST Act among others. Prior to the Cauvery water issue, people from Tamil Nadu were also infuriated at the Centre’s decision to replace Tamil and English milestones on highways in the state with markers in Hindi and English.

When the Prime Minister is greeted by Black Flags at the airport by people across party lines and he has to take refuge in a helicopter to reach the venue, then it is certain that he has lost the trust of the people #GoBackModi

Thank you Tamil Nadu, from the rest of India! — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) April 12, 2018

Tamilian Brothers, I have always fallen in love with you guys, Modesty, honesty and strong commitment to anything you do. I am glad you are are showing the due image to the people who deserve so. Never let your unity/culture be destroyed(applies to all south states). #GoBackModi — VIVEK THAKUR VT (@VIVEK_VT1924) April 12, 2018

Do we look like stupids to you? #GoBackModi

1) Farmers Suicide

2) Not forming Cauvery Management Board

3) Not banning Sterlite

4) Sagarmala Port

5) Neutrino

6) Hydrocarbon

7) Hindutva Impulsion

8) Hindi Impulsion

9) Fuel Hike

10) Bank Frauds

12) Communal Violence — RajaGanesh V (@Raja_ganesh) April 12, 2018

#GoBackModi

Modi and his friends are searching for Achhe Din in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/cC2y7hS4S6 — Amaranth (@iAmaranth22) April 12, 2018

In February, the Supreme Court had in its order asked the Centre to set up the Cauvery Water Board to oversee the river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by March 29. But the Centre sought more time citing Karnataka assembly elections, however, the court refused and asked to come up with a draft rule by May 3. DMK working president MK Stalin was the first to appeal to the people of the state to hoist black flags and wear black badges as a mark of protest against the Centre.

