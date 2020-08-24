Former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for proposing its 3 Capitals plan. He asserted that going forward with the capital shifting is despotic and destructive.

As Amaravati agitation reached 250 days, Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for ‘pushing ahead’ with its 3 Capitals plan even though it has no approval of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the fact that the YSRCP was afraid of seeking a fresh mandate was a clear indication of how the people’s mood was strongly against the Capital shifting being pursued by the Jagan Reddy regime.

In a statement here on the occasion of Amaravati stir crossing another milestone, the TDP chief recalled that the ruling party has not come forward to accept the TDP’s challenge to dissolve the Assembly and seek re-election on the promise of 3 capitals. Going ahead with the 3 Capitals blindly despite lack of public mandate would amount to a despotic and destructive action on the part of the Chief Minister.

Stating that nobody would support demolition of Amaravati, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the people from all the 13,000 villages and 3,000 municipal wards brought sacred water and holy soil from their respective places for the foundation of Amaravati Capital. All these people brought the sacred things in a procession marking their complete approval for Amaravati as the one and only Capital. They had given their approval at the time of foundation laying for Amaravati itself. The Jagan Reddy regim would not be able to go against these wishes of the people now.

Mr. Naidu stressed the need for the people in all the 13 districts in the State to show their total solidarity to the continuing ‘Ranabheri’ agitation in Amaravati. It is one of the longest agitations in the country’s recent history. The agitators would continue this till the Government withdrew its evil plan to destroy their dream Capital. It was appalling to see that the present day rulers were not coming forward to solve their problems even though the protests were continuing for such a long time.

Mr. Naidu expressed concern that the Government was remaining unmoved without any feelings even as over 85 farmers, rythu coolies and women have become martyrs while taking part in the Amaravati agitation. The agitators were continuing their protests despite harassment in the name of false cases. Many protesters were sent to jail and the police even resorted to lathi charge but the agitation was relentless.

In another statement, TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh said that if the rulers begin changing Capital city everytime there is a change in the Government, then the State would meet with destruction with no hope of development ever. The YSRCP should realise how the Amaravati agitation was going forward for such a long time. It is time for the ruling party leaders to change their adamant attitude and fall in line with the people’s aspirations.

The agitation for keeping Amaravati as the one and only Capital of Andhra Pradesh began on December 18, 2019. This has proved to be one of the longest agitations across the country during the Coronavirus epidemic. The agitation was begun in protest against the 3 Capitals announcement made by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the AP Assembly on December 17. Later on Jan 21, 2020, the Jagan Reddy Cabinet approved the Capital shifting in the name of 3 Capitals. This had further intensified the protests in all the 29 villages of Amaravati Capital area.

Over 29,000 farmers in all these 29 villages sacrificed their 34,000 acres of ancestral property to the cause of developing Amaravati Capital for the entire State. The pre-existing agitation for Amaravati continued through the Coronavirus lockdown and unlock periods. The farmers, women, youth, coolies and others have been taking part in the agitation by duly following the Covid restrictions and the preventive guidelines recommended by the Central Government. Consequently, the AP Government and the AP Police could not create any obstacles for their agitation.

