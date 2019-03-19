Panaji police Inspector-in-charge, Sudesh Naik confirmed that the men were the known pickpockets from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and were not Goa locals. The inspector added that the culprits had landed in Goa especially to commit the cro,e. the police are still searching for others. Reportedly, the accused were standing in the queue for offering their condolences to the chief minister

Gold chains, wallets, mobiles were stolen during former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s funeral procession as police arrested 11 pickpockets, along with a chain snatcher. Gold chains were snatched off from mourners at the funeral on Monday and a total of 32 thefts were reported, though police have caught 12 accused so far.

Panaji police Inspector-in-charge, Sudesh Naik confirmed that the accused hailed from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and hence, were not Goa locals. The inspector added that the culprits had landed in Goa especially to commit the crime. the police are still searching for others. Reportedly, the accused were standing in the queue for offering their condolences to the chief minister. Over 32 thefts were registered by police on the day of the funeral.

The condolence meet was taking place at Kala Academy where the accused were executing their plan. The police in fact, managed to arrest one while he was trying to flee after snatching a gold chain.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, 63, passed away at his residence in Panaji on Sunday. He was battling with pancreatic cancer for more than a year. Following his death, 7-day State Mourning is being observed throughout Goa from March 18 to March 24, both days inclusive. Apart from this, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all the buildings across Goa and there’ll be no official entertainment. The Centre had also announced national mourning to pay the last homage to the exemplary leader. His last rites were performed at around 4 pm on Monday.

Parrikar’s public appearance was more than enough to save the party and send a strong message to the Opposition camp that “All is well in Goa” because “Parrikar Abhi Zinda Hai”. In Goa, where the Congress is in a better position compared to the BJP, Parrikar fought like a valiant warrior Whenever there were rumours of leadership crisis in the state.

The popular politician had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 14, 2017, for the fourth time after resigning from his post as the Union defence minister. Earlier, he was the chief minister of Goa from 2000 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014.

He joined PM Modi’s Cabinet as defence minister from 2014 to 2017 and remained a Member of Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2017. Parrikar was born in Mapusa town in North Goa on December 13, 1955, during Portuguese rule. He studied at Loyola High School in Margao and joined the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 1978.

Even after obtaining a graduate degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT-Bombay, Parrikar continued his work as a dedicated RSS member at his birthplace and became a pracharak at the age of 26. He was the first IIT alumnus to serve as the legislator of a state and chief minister.

