The Indian Navy on Monday announced that Golden Globe Race Commander Abhilash Tomy has been rescued by French Fishing vessel Osiris after being traced by an Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft. Reports said that the Kirti Chakra awardee sustained a back injury and was pulled out on a stretcher in a conscious state. The rescuers have provided him with water and first aid kit on a small boat. As per reports, the 39-year-old Commander Tomy will now be picked up by Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has already left Perth to rescue him.

It was Indian Navy P-8 aircraft that spotted Commander’s boat earlier on Sunday. At that time, it was located approximately 5,020km due south from Kanyakumari. It has been reported that Commander Tomy’s vessel got stuck in a storm with wind speeds of 130 km and waves rising 10 metre high. After being hit by a rough weather and sea condition, Tomy’s one-man sailboat, the Thuriya, lost its mast in the storm. Commander Tomy was taking part in the Golden Globe Race, which is among the toughest races on Earth.

Expressing her relief after the confirmation on Commander Tomy’s rescue, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, “A sense of relief to know that naval officer @abhilashtomy is rescued by the French fishing vessel. He’s conscious and doing okay. The vessel will shift him to a nearby island (I’lle Amsterdam) by evening. INS Satpura will take him to Mauritius for medical attention. @PIB_India“.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s search and rescue manager Alan Lloyd had earlier said that depending on his medical condition, he will either removed from the yacht or his yacht will be towed most likely to Amsterdam. He will then be sent to the research station where he can get the medical assistance.

