Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh: Golfer and dog trainer and national shooter Jitendra Singh Randhawa alias Jyoti Randhawa was arrested on poaching charges in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the ANI reported. A .22 rifle, an Isuzu D-Max car, bearing a Haryana registration number, a skin of wild boar, rangefinders and binoculars were recovered from his possession, Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), told reporters.

He was arrested in Motipur Range of Katarniaghat. The police ascertained to identify Randhawa after they recovered the PAN and Aadhaar cards from him. Interrogation and further legal action are being carried out by the DFO Katarniaghat and his team. Randhwa hails from Delhi and he is the former husband of Bollywood actor-turned-producer Chitrangada Singh.

Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. He had pparticipatedon the Asian Tour and the European Tour. He had finished top on the Asian Tour money list in 2002.

