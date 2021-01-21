According to reports, three BJP workers have been arrested after this including Hooghly district youth wing Chief Suresh Sahu. A bench of Election Commission of India will be reviewing these incidents and the situation in the state.

Ahead of the West Bengal polls this year, “Goli Maro” slogans were heard at Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP rallies recently. TMC supporters on Tuesday raised the slogan “Bangla ka gaddaro ko, goli maro” (shoot the traitors of Bengal) at their rally. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh admitted that the slogans should not have been raised and blamed some “over enthusiastic” party supporters for the act.

After the incident BJP Bengal tweeted, “TMC called it ‘Peace Rally’ but it witnessed rampant vandalism and tearing away of BJP flags and posters. Slogans like “Goli Maro Salo Ko” were heard in their ‘Peace Rally’ in South Kolkata. Is this Pishi’s definition of “peace”? This is how TMC is letting down the City of Joy?”

Following that “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro” slogan (shoot the traitors of the country) was raised at a rally led by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday. BJP workers claimed that the slogan was made against some of the people who are part of the ruling Trinamool Congress while BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya in a statement said that BJP does not approve of such slogans.

Also Read: Joe Biden takes office: What does it mean for Indo-US ties?

Also Read: China announces sanctions on high-ranking Trump administration officials as Joe Biden takes office

TMC spokesperson remarking on the incident said, “We strongly condemn the slogans that were raised at the BJP rally. However, we want to know if the BJP wants to shoot the people opposed to its ideology”

According to reports, three BJP workers have been arrested after this including Hooghly district youth wing Chief Suresh Sahu. A bench of Election Commission of India will be reviewing these incidents and the situation in the state.

Last year in March, similar slogans were raised in Kolkata by BJP supporters heading towards Amit Shah’s rally and 4 individuals were arrested.