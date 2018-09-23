Gonda rape case: The victim was identified as a 6-year-old girl whose body was found from a toilet in the school in Gonda where she used to study. Media reports suggested that the girl whose body was recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Police had reportedly been missing since last Thursday.

Even before the horrors of Rewari gangrape could settle, a semi-naked body of a minor girl was allegedly raped and her body was recovered from a school in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the victim was identified as a 6-year-old girl whose body was found from a toilet of the school in Gonda where she used to study. Media reports suggested that the girl whose body was recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Police had reportedly been missing since last Thursday. The following incident comes to light just a few days after a rape victim had penned a letter in blood to CM Yogi Adityanath demanding justice in her rape case.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the school was closed following Moharram holidays. Later, when the school reopened on Saturday, the school staff found the body while inspecting the school premises.

After the school authorities found the body in a semi-naked state dumped in the school toilet, they alerted the police f0llowing which a special team reached the spot and began the probe.

Talking to IANS, investigating officer Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalla Singh said that as per preliminary investigations it was found that the girl had come to meet her grandparents’at their house to be the part of a ceremony.

According to reports, the victim had gone missing on Thursday. Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) said that they have taken samples from the spot for forensic tests. He added that the investigations are underway to nab the accused.

Earlier, it was reported that a rape victim from Kaushambi had written a letter to CM Yogi Aditynath in blood and demanded action against the accused.

