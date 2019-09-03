Before the Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale, the company has introduced the Hindi interface to help in engaging the 200 million online users. The company states that ‘Hindi’ language interface will allow users to receive a seamless and inclusive e-commerce experience.

With the host of the introduction of new features on its e-commerce platform, Flipkart has come up with ‘Hindi’ interface ahead of the company’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The main aim of introducing this is to help in engaging the 200 million customers surfacing online. The company states that ‘Hindi’ language interface allow users to receive a seamless and inclusive e-commerce experience.

This has been introduced after a long time of testing and is being rolled out after intensive research. The primary focus of cities for Flipkart will be tier-II and tier-III cities, India’s heartland cities. Cities have been considered from where the next set of internet users will coming online. For this vernacular content can become a focus.

Flipkart states that the Hindi internet user base is expected to outgrow against the English users by 2021. Hindi interface has taken a holistic approach to understand the needs and requirements of the native language customers whos surfaces online, said Flipkart.

Flipkart, presently has a registered customer base of over 160 million, believing the next users will be received.

For examining the population benefactor, Flipkart stated that it undertook a research exercise extended to meeting people at their homes, and nearby areas to understand the environment. Arindam Mukherjee, senior director, user experience and growth, Flipkart, explained that they wanted to really understand the customers’ pain points, mental makeup, and get insights to build our Hindi platform.

Flipkart today offers 80 million products across 80 plus categories. It was vital to communicate effectively with this new user base.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App