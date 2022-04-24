Since chief minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone in 2019, the underpass project has missed many deadlines.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, inaugurated the Ashram underpass for regular traffic on Sunday. Bhogal and New Friends Colony on Mathura Road are connected via an underpass on Ashram Road in south Delhi. Every day, it is intended to save a large amount of time and cut carbon emissions.

The underpass, according to Sisodia, who is also in charge of the Public Works Department, will save passengers not only time but also 1,550 litres of gasoline per day.

The minister stated that “I am told by engineers here that nearly 1,550 litre fuel is burnt by commuters daily while waiting at the Ashram crossing only. It will also reduce the emission of 3,600 kg of carbon gas. Now all this fuel and money along with travelling time will be saved. It will benefit lakhs of commuters of Delhi”

According to PTI, Sisodia stated that the development was intricate and that building the underpass during rush hour was extremely challenging.

At the busy crossroads, the four-lane underpass connects the Nizamuddin railway bridge and the CSIR Apartments. The underpass on Mathura Road at Ashram crossroads is designed to provide a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur.

The PWD closed both carriageways of the underpass on Saturday to put the finishing touches on the underpass and make preparations for the inauguration ceremony, causing traffic chaos at the junction and other stretches. The underpass will be launched on Sunday, according to a government official.

