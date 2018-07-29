The air quality of Delhi turned 'good' on Friday, July 27, after a year of incessant poor air qaulity. The reason for the improvement in the air quality is heavy rains which lashed the national capital in the last 2 days. In the month of June, sporadic dust storms caused the air quality to reach the 'severe' level.

As sharp showers hit the capital and may have brought water-logging with it, it is has been reportedly said that due to heavy rains Delhi’s polluted air turned ‘good’ this week for the very first time in the year, thanks to consecutive rains in the national capital.

A report by DNA said that the continuous rains washed away all the air pollutants and Delhiites can finally breathe fresh air. The report states that authorities said on Friday, July 27, claimed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of New Delhi was recorded at 43 which falls under the ‘good’ category.

An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered as ‘good’, 51-100 is considered as satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’ if it is 201-300 then is considered as ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very Poor” and 401-500 is ‘severe’.

The good air experiences for the people of Delhi comes after incessant months of poor air quality. In the month of June, sporadic dust storms caused the air quality to reach the ‘severe’ level.

A study said that almost 15,000 people died prematurely in the capital due to air pollution in 2016, as reported by NDTV. Greenpeace India’s Airpocalypse II report in May had said that Delhi remains at the top-most polluted city.

Despite some relief, the rains have brought a different clutch of problems, that is a flood warning as the water level in Yamuna river is rising.

The Yamuna’s water level has crossed the danger mark, compelling the authorities to evacuate people from the nearby low-lying areas.

