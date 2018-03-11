The Indian Railways has come up with a good news. One may witness selfie points at railway stations as it has invited proposals to enhance facilities at 70 stations all over the country by December 2018. In order to reshape the infrastructure, it had come up with other modifications as well: better-lit stations with a provision of lifts and escalators and improvement of circulating areas outside the station.

The Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is working on the redevelopment of over 600 stations with private parties. One may witness selfie points at railway stations as it has invited proposals to enhance facilities at 70 stations all over the country by December 2018. In order to reshape the infrastructure, it had come up with other modifications as well: better-lit stations with a provision of lifts and escalators and improvement of circulating areas outside the station. Some of the stations that the Indian Railway has suggested include Lonawala in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaipur, Delhi and Mysore among others. In the 2018-19 budget passenger amenities such as a provision of FOB, lift and escalators and boundary wall for security has been proposed.

Railway has also decided to allow residential and other commercial structure such as hotels or hospital on the railway land near the station. It will give the land for the lease of 99 years and the private party will be allowed to exploit it for commercial purpose. According to the IRSDC, it will be done at 600 stations. In order to begin with the process, five stations are on the list: Anand Vihar, Chandigarh, Pune, Secunderbad and Bangalore.

According to the Economic Survey 2017-18, Indian Railways is taking innumerable transformative steps in a bid to wrest share from the competition and even put the national transporter on track. The Survey also adds that the government has focused on the development of railways infrastructure development. “To make rail transportation attractive and arrest the declining trend of rail share, various initiatives were taken in 2016-17,” the Economic Survey 2018 says.

