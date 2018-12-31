Even since it began, 2018 has been under enormous strain because of the year following it. Since 2019 will decide if India continues to elect the BJP again despite its many contradictions – of having majority interest at heart and yet claiming development as its only plank. Granted that the Congress, which is fast claiming “refurbished and refreshed” status ahead of election year, doesn’t seem to have any answer apart from a Hindutva Lite to show for fearing alienating Hindus, the BJP has only itself to blame if it heads into the election year in a funk after the loss of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The fortunes of 2019 can turn for the party in Uttar Pradesh, which has recently been in turmoil over the killing of SHO Subodh Kumar in Bulandshahr and the diktat against allowing Muslim employees to offer namaz on Friday afternoons.

The BJP was hesitant to take the ordinance route on the Ram temple. As the hearings in the case are set to begin in a few days, the party looks set to go by what the Supreme Court will rule on the disputed site. The Allahabad High Court had divided the land into 3 parts for 3 parties and is under appeal. Also, the double whammy of an adverse Ram temple verdict for the Sunni Wakf Board and the triple talaq bill passed by the Lok Sabha may deepen suspicion among Muslims who voted for the party in 2014 and, more importantly, in Uttar Pradesh.

The ordinance route was, however, taken for amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, after a Supreme Court ruling diluting the Act’s provisions led to a country-wide bandh called by Dalits, which was countered by one from the upper castes. The Bhima Koregaon case and the Elgar Parishad case also saw activists being arrested for playing into alleged left-wing extremist hands. The political alternative for the BJP/NDA in 2019 is yet to be conceived with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti attempting to forge a non-BJP, non-Congress front while the Congress-led UPA stood unable to convince a broad swathe of parties from joining their camp. Ostensibly, not everyone wants Rahul Gandhi as the UPA’s PM candidate even if MK Stalin of the DMK went all the way for Rahul and proposed his candidature as the PM hopeful of the UPA. While the CPI(M) looks set to tread a lonely shining path invisible to the majority of voters following the Karat camp vs Yechury camp split over UPA affiliations, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party sealed a pact for Uttar Pradesh well in time.

The campaign promises of 2014 have been lying by the wayside. Leave alone the Rs 15 lakh per voter story that got it to rule India, jobs have been a non-starter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insistence that the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana had allowed pakoda vendors to make a decent Rs 200 per day and citing it as employment didn’t go down well with the people. Jobs are shrinking and along with it growth figures have been undergoing multiple changes in computation, like the coin tossed by Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, whichever way it lands, it is still a win-win for the government. The economy shuddered through the year with farmers bearing the brunt and taking out successive marches to Mumbai and Delhi, some under the red flag and others from the UP heartland. Relief for the farmer came by in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh when the Congress government announced farm loan waivers after the victories of December 11, some BJP-ruled states were quick to declare relief for farmers as well. The fear of missing out, one can surmise. The farmers’ voting bloc is said to be a decisive factor in 2019 and reports have been hinting at the Centre’s proposed farm loan makeover, which has been in the works for the last few weeks.

Critics of the government, who have grown in number exponentially in 2018, have been quick to point out that the Modi government has hollowed out hallowed institutions with the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bureau of Investigation being the latest. The braver ones among the critics have also pointed at the higher judiciary and the Election Commission. Urjit Patel, the man who signed the new notes post-demonetisation, left just after 2 years at the helm of the RBI after reports that the government was keen on pocketing the RBI’s reserves. The CBI dissolved into parrot-like cacophony with the government’s move to supersede the CBI Director and his charge of corruption against an officer said to be close to the PM. The general noise in the CBI drowned out the Rafale controversy which ended with the Supreme Court giving a clean chit to the government over the misrepresentation of a CAG report that was actually not placed before the parliamentary public accounts committee. The government later corrected itself, leaving room for the optimists to wonder if the Supreme Court will revisit its order on whether due process was followed when renegotiating the deal. But it is all hush-hush now since it is said to be a matter of national security.

Kerala saw unprecedented floods and a state government that dealt ably with the aftermath with adequate Central help, the billing for which was said to be a procedure. The Sabarimala temple entry case saw the Malayali fuming when the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of menstruating age to enter the shrine. Many women, including media crews, who walked the pilgrimage under police protection, had to turn back against the unrelenting mob of protesters.

The Rs 3,000-crore Statue of Unity was finally inaugurated on October 31 and, unlike the fake news that was buzzing on social media a few months prior to the unveiling, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel looked exactly like the late stalwart and not with Chinese features as made out by viral social media posts. As December took its time to wind down into the holidays, the government unveiled the Gaganyaan plan to send 3 Indians into space for 7 days by 2022. This would come at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. Two epochal leaders died this year. The BJP cast in the NDA mould by Atal Bihari Vajpayee will have to examine coalition politics without the late leader who had been indisposed for a few years preceding his death. The DMK in Tamil Nadu will be similarly stepping into election year without Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi holding the compass in turbulent times. Also left to survive in rat-hole mines in Meghalaya were 15 miners who had got stuck in the banned activity of mining coal in the aptly-called rat-hole mines in which only one person can fit in. The mighty Indian state could get its divers only to reach the bottom of the mine on the 19th day.

Heroes of letters, journalism and films were left scarred and scalded in the #MeToo volcano, the prominent being former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and the rape accused actor Alok Nath. Many others resigned and a large number forced to quit in the outpouring of public support.

To round off, Indian captain Virat Kohli outsledged the Aussies and a few times on social media prompting actor Naseeruddin Shah to call him the world’s worst behaved player. Kohli is on the threshold of achieving a significant victory, fingers crossed, of winning a series in Australia against the free-talking baggy green sportsmen who can talk nineteen-to-the-dozen, especially from behind the wickets. Kohli critic Shah, in turn, was also fair-game on Twitter and Facebook for the trolls after his YouTube interview in which he questioned the state of affairs in the country, saying the death of a cow was more important than the death of police inspector Subodh Kumar.

For those of you who are to see 2018 inch down and welcome 2019, we should warn that Janus, the Greek god after whom the month of January is named, is two-faced, and, for all you know, 2019 may not be very different from 2018. But still, the glass is half-empty! Happy New Year!!!

