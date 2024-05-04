Google Celebrates Hamida Banu, Who Is She? Why Is Celebrated On May 4

Google Doodle commemorates the remarkable legacy of Hamida Banu, India’s pioneering female wrestler who fearlessly challenged gender norms in the 1940s and 50s. Despite wrestling being predominantly male-dominated during her era, Banu rose to prominence through her exceptional skills and formidable presence, clinching victory in over 320 matches throughout her illustrious career.

In an era when women’s participation in wrestling was virtually unheard of, Banu captured the imagination of audiences worldwide with her unparalleled talent and larger-than-life persona. However, her story took a mysterious turn when she seemingly vanished from the public eye, leaving behind a legacy shrouded in intrigue.

The Marriage Challenge:

In a bold and unprecedented move in February 1954, Banu issued a challenge unlike any other. She declared that she would marry any man who could defeat her in a wrestling match, defying societal norms and expectations with her audacious proposition. News of her challenge spread far and wide, with reports confirming her victories over two male wrestling champions, one hailing from Patiala in northern Punjab and the other from Kolkata (then known as Calcutta) in West Bengal.

The Amazon of Aligarh:

Renowned as the “Amazon of Aligarh,” Banu’s reputation for strength and resilience preceded her wherever she went. Residing in the town of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, India, she instilled fear in the hearts of onlookers merely by her imposing presence. Newspaper columns vividly described her formidable stature, highlighting her weight of 17 stone (equivalent to 108kg) and height of 5ft 3in (approximately 1.6m).

Feats of Strength and Diet:

Banu’s extraordinary physical attributes and dietary habits became subjects of fascination and speculation, with her daily regimen making headlines across the nation. According to reports by BBC, her diet included a staggering consumption of 5.6 litres of milk, 2.8 litres of soup, 1.8 litres of fruit juice, a whole chicken, nearly 1kg of mutton, almonds, half a kilo of butter, 6 eggs, two large loaves of bread, and two plates of biryani every day. Her dedication to her craft and her unyielding spirit continue to inspire generations, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in the world of wrestling.