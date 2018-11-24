Google has dedicated a graphic doodle for Charles-Michel de l'Épée, the Frenchman who pioneered the sign language for the deaf. Charles-Michel de l'Épée started the first ever open to all complimentary school for the dead which empowered them to fight for themselves using the sign language. He developed the sign language as a set of instructions of the sign language.

Google dedicated an animated doodle to the pioneer of sign language used by the deaf people all over the world today, Charles-Michel de l’Épée. Charles, who is famously known as the father of deaf was a philanthropist and educationist, also founded the first free school for the deaf in the year 1760. Charles was born in an aristocratic family in France’s Versailles in the year 1712 and dedicated his entire life towards the less privileged and specially-abled.

He got the idea of developing a sign language for the deaf when he had once visited the slums of Paris and saw two deaf girls who communicated with each other through signs. Initially, Michel de l’Épée had studied to become a priest in a Catholic church and had greatly absorbed the religious texts. So during the French renaissance when the philosophical idea of the deaf being capable of language gained velocity, he embarked on the idea of developing a set of instructions of the French language and religious texts in sign language for the deaf. The Nationale des Surds-Muets a Paris, the school established by him became the first complimentary school specially meant for the deaf in the year 1760.

Although, Charles’ main motive behind the sign language was to educate the deaf with the religious texts of Christianity, his signed language empowered the deaf to legally defend themselves in the court for the first time ever in history. Two years post his death the French National Assembly acknowledged Michel de l’Épée as a champion of humanitarian causes and gave deaf people the rights and privileges as per the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen of the Constitution of France. The government also granted funds to the Nationale des Surds-Muets a Paris, started by him. Michel de l’Épée died in the year 1789 at the onset of the French Revolution.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More