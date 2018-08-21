The Google doodle is celebrating the 107th anniversary of the Urdu literate Ismat Chugtai on Tuesday. Chugtai was popularly known for writing on the subjects like sexuality, feminity, middle-class gentility and class conflict. However, she became a significant voice in changing the social stigmas in the 20th century. Besides this, she was also a Padma Shree awardee in 1976.

Later, she became a renowned screenwriter and bagged several Bollywood hits in her kitty. The list includes Arzoo (1950), Faraib (1953) and Sone ki Chidiya (1958). Chugtai ’s work includes short stories like Kalyan, Ek Baat, Choten and others. The protagonist wrote about women desires and the oppression that they faced. Her novel Tedhi Lakeer (The Crooked Line) became one of the famous works in Urdu literature.

Even Deepa Mehta’s 1996 film, Fire, is said to be based on a story named Lihaaf. The film features Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in lead roles and gained a lot of popularity among the masses. ‘Lihaaf’ is as a story based on the life of a young girl which explored the theme of homosexuality. Following which Chugtai’s iconoclastic writing found in a controversy after facing a scathing criticism and obscenity charges were also framed against her. Hailing from a Muslim background, Chughtai showcased the struggles and desires of the colonial Indian Muslims. Her magnum opus and autobiographical work, Tedhi Lakeer that provides a commentary on the state of the country just before Independence.

She was one of the most celebrated Urdu authors who is counted among Saadat Hasan Manto. She was born on August 21, 1915 in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. She took her last breath in October 1991 at the age of 76.

Chughtai’s daughter, nephew and niece were married to Hindus. Being a Muslim she was known to be an avid reader of not only the ‘Quran’ but also of Gita and the Bible.





