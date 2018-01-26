Today, the Google Doodle is celebrating the 69th Republic Day of India. The Republic Day signifies and honours the Constitution of India which came into force on January 26, 1950, after its adoption on November 29, 1949. The people across India are busy celebrating the moment of pride with joy and enthusiasm. With new additions, this year's Republic Day celebration is no doubt, a visual treat.

Along with 1.324 billion people across India, Google Doodle is also celebrating India’s 69th Republic Day. It is the day that honours the formation of Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. On this day, the Government of India Act was replaced by Constitution of India as the governing document of India. The Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when India became the Independent Republic. The celebration of the day begins in the morning with a parade in the national capital. The parade commences from the remarkable India Gate and continues till the Rajpath. The glorious parade includes armed forces, police contingents, different performances and various tableaux showcasing the different cultures of the country.

The Doodle is celebrating the spirit of India with its geometrical formation. The bright and warm colours signify the elements of the Indian Culture. The distinctive patterns are honouring the rich Indian cultural heritage. The Doodle is showcasing the traditional music, unique crafts and music from across the country. The geometrical structure and the pattern used in the Doodle is sinifying the secularism and unity of our country. The country, which celebrates unity and honours its culture without any limits. Finally, the overall outline and motifs are a tribute to Mughal architecture. The entire Doodle has come up with a perfect design to celebrate the spirit of India

This year, India witnessed the grander celebration with 113 women from the Border Security Force (BSF), who performed breathtaking stunts on motorcycles for the first time. They performed 26 types of stunts, including, Pyramid, Fish Riding, Shaktiman and Seema Prahari. Also, India invited 10 0f the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to be the part of this grand celebration. People enjoyed the various tableaux from various states and union territories, a major attraction of the parade. Apart from it, the synchronisation of the armed forces contingents was also enjoyed by the most of people.

This year, the Republic Day parade was filled with the new excitement and refreshed enthusiasm. People across the country celebrated the day with respect and honour for their country. Newly appointed President Ram Nath Kovind was seen taking the salutes from the armed forces. Not only in the national capital but people in other states are simultaneously celebrating the Republic day. The entire nation is celebrating and honouring the day with the same spirit and passion.